Rapper 50 Cent slammed for mocking Terry Crews’ sexual assault claims

Hollywood actor Terry Crews shared an emotional testimony before a US Senate committee on Tuesday following his 2017 claim that talent agent Adam Venit groped him at a party in 2016. Venit denied the claims.

The former American football player appeared before the committee to back new laws for sexual assault victims

While Crews was commended for sharing a very personal experience, rapper 50 Cent saw it fitting to mock the actor’s sexual assault claims on social media.

In the now deleted post, 50 Cent shared memes of Crews shirtless with the text: “I got raped.” “My wife just watched” and then another of Terry with a rose in his mouth which said “Gym time.”

When social media got wind of 50 Cent’s post, they read him for the filth on Twitter streets, with many users saying they’re done with the ‘I’m The Man’ hitmaker, with one user saying the 42-year-old rapper’s actions are the reason why men don’t come forward as victims of sexual assault.

When asked what he thought of 50 Cent’s post, Crews said: “I love 50 Cent, I listen to his music while I’m working out… I prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault.”