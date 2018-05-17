God created Zanu PF: Chiwenga

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday claimed the ruling Zanu party was God’s creation and ordained to remain in power until eternity.

By Stephen Chadenga

Addressing mourners at the burial of fuel mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s father, Phineas, in Shurugwi, Chiwenga said the ruling party would resoundingly win the upcoming general elections and continue governing the country.

“Zanu PF is the party that was put by God on this earth and should, therefore, continue ruling this country,” he said.

“In a few months’ time, we are going to finish business (in elections) and Zimbabwe should then move forward.”

Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Owen Ncube urged residents of Shurugwi to rally behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s candidature.

“We should vote for our party so that our candidate (Mnangagwa) wins resoundingly,” Ncube said.

“Zanu PF should win the elections so that we shame our detractors.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Mnangagwa said he had been morally compelled to attend the burial because the Sakunda Fuel boss, who happens to be his close relative, funded government’s command agriculture programme.

“Kudakwashe is a very capable person when it comes to sourcing funds for the command agriculture. He has and is still working with government to make sure that the programme is a success,” he said.

