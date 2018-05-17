High Court clears boxing promoter Musonda

PROMINENT boxing promoter Clyde Musona has successfully challenged his ban by the Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board (ZNBC), with the High Court yesterday clearing him of any wrongdoing.

BY HENRY MHARA

Musonda had his practising licence revoked by ZNBC early this year for allegedly flouting the board’s rules and regulations.

He was also accused of using members of the First Family to solicit for sponsorship as well as granting media interviews without permission from the board.

Musonda, who initially lost the case at the magistrates’ court before appealing, was a relieved man yesterday after the High Court ruled in his favour.

“Whereupon, after reading documents filed on record, and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the decision by the 1st respondent (Musarirambi P, general secretary of National Boxing Control Board) and second respondent (National Boxing Control Board), on the 19th of January 2018 purporting to ban the applicant, is hereby set aside. Cost of this application is borne by the 2nd respondent,” read part of the judgement.

The promoter, who is also a match-maker and managing director of Deltaforce Boxing Academy, said he was excited by the development.

“I’m the happiest man because I knew this was also lies, pushed by some jealousy people. Honestly, I don’t know where these allegations came from, it was the devil’s work, and thank God, they didn’t succeed,” said Musonda, who is currently in Malawi where he is working with boxers in preparation for a Commonwealth title fight in London next month.

Musonda also wants the ZNBC to publicly apologise to him, after they labelled him “a foreign criminal of Malawian origin,” in a story that was published in a local daily in February this year, failure which he will sue.

ZNBC also attacked Musonda in the said article as “a disloyal foreign national abusing the country’s hospitality, and an incompetent and unethical professional.”

Musonda said the statements were defamatory and malicious since he was born in Zimbabwe.

