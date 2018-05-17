Manyeruke breaks silence

GOSPEL music legend Mechanic Manyeruke, who last released an album five years ago, is set to break his silence with the official launch of his 26th album — Dzokororo — at a Harare hotel this Saturday.

The veteran musician told NewsDay Life & Style that the album launch, which he described as “special”, will also include dinner.

“I will be launching my 20th album titled Dzokororo on Saturday at Meikles Hotel. It’s going to be a launch with a dinner thus the flat entry fee of $50 includes food. Since I have been playing, I have never had a special launch like the forthcoming (one),” he said.

Manyeruke said he named the 10-track album Dzokororo because it included old time songs such as Moses Murenje and Madhimoni, which were hugely popular at the peak of his career.

“I did old and new songs. I redid the old to bring them back to people such that they won’t forget them especially those that were not playing on radio because of circumstances beyond my control,” he said.

“Some of the latest songs are Vakandichengeta Amai, Maita Henyu Vana Vamwari neKuuya, a welcoming song.”

Affectionately known as Baba Manyeruke, the musician released his debut album, Zakewu, in 1984. This was followed by several others, making him a household name in the country.

Manyeruke started off as a secular musician, recording his first single in 1969 and an album with the Four Brothers in 1973

