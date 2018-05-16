Parties to observe ballot papers printing: ZEC

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba

HARARE – Commissioners from the electoral management body, ZEC have unanimously agreed that it is unconstitutional to political parties to be part of the ballot papers procurement process.

Following loud clamours by opposition parties to be included in the process, ZEC commissioners met in Harare today to discuss the matter.

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscillah Chigumba said the outcome of the meeting was unanimous.

“It was agreed that allowing that to happen would be in violation of the constitution and also impinges on the independence of the electoral body,” she said.

However, the commissioners also unanimously agreed to consider allowing political parties to observe the printing process.

According to Justice Chigumba ZEC will now engage other stakeholders to come up with modalities of how this can be achieved. – ZBC

