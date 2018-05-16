Youths Leaders From Different Political Parties Call For Violent Free Elections

Political Violence in Zimbabwe

As the country braces for the 2018 harmonized elections, youths leaders from various political parties in the country have joined hands against violence which they said should never be used as a tool to divide young people.

With elections barely three months away, various players including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe Republic Police and the international have unequivocally called for a peaceful plebiscite.

Addressing a press conference in Harare today, youth leaders from the Movement for Democratic Change, (MDC-T), National People’s Party (NPP) and Transform Zimbabwe called for violent free election saying as young people have a lot in common who should not be divided by politicians.

Lovemore Chinoputsa of the Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change, (MDC-T) said, “This is a great initiative, young people need one another regardless of political affiliation, together we can create a non-violent election.”

He added that they extend the invitation to support the no to violence campaign, to other parties.

Khulani Ndhlovu from the National People’s Party led by Joice Mujuru said as young people they are dying to see a different election which will be free of violence.

“We are in full support free and fair election, we have a common thing as youth, we are fully behind this because we are leaders of tomorrow. We want to have a different election this time,” said Ndhlovu.

A representative from Transform Zimbabwe said, “Transform Zimbabwe we are coming from a christian background which promotes peace, we need to have new culture of politics in the country were there is no violence.”

Zimbabwe has a recorded history of political violence during elections with the 2008 election run-off being one of the most bloody polls in the history of the country.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF was conspicuous by their absence with the organizers saying an invitation was send to the party’s youth wing ahead of the scheduled press conference. – 263Chat

