JUST IN: VP Mohadi condemns child marriages

By Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Communities which tolerate and accept gender based violence and early child marriages cannot achieve meaningful development, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Officially launching the International Day of Families at Maramba Primary School in Maramba Pfungwe today, VP Mohadi said gender-based violence and child marriages should be condemned in the strongest possible terms with perpetrators being prosecuted and accorded appropriate punishment.

“I therefore call on our traditional, church and community leaders to unite in fighting these devastating scourges,” he said.

“In the same vein, I urge all of our families to institute measures such as having an inheritance plan to bridge the intergenerational gap that exists between our youth and our older citizens. Our country needs to also take advantage of the youth bulge and harness the benefits that come from having the youths actively participating in our development discourse.”

He said the youths should tap into existing indigenous knowledge systems which are passed from generation to generation to ensure that they are equipped to carry the country’s legacy forward.

VP Mohadi said for Zimbabwe to achieve all its national aspirations and developmental goals, there is need to design, implement and monitor more family oriented policies and programmes which are essential for the country’s greatness and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our nation has become a beacon of hope for many countries who witnessed our political transition. The unique metamorphisis demonstrated our love for one another as we stood side by side as one family. We evolved with a shared vision for our nation and this resonates well with this day we are celebrating under the theme, ‘Families and Inclusive Societies’,” he said.

