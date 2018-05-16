Ludacris’ wife reveals miscarriage pain

Ludacris’ wife suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

The 40-year-old rapper’s spouse Eudoxie Mbouguiengue has revealed the couple tragically lost their unborn baby during the early stages of pregnancy at the beginning of 2018 and she had to undergo surgery to remove the embryo from her body.

Taking to her Instagram account, Eudoxie said: “Lord, I thank you for the gift of life. This year didn’t necessarily start off right for us.

“I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up.”

The brunette beauty turned to religion to help her get through the traumatic time and she soon realised that she was already “blessed” because she and the Party Girlshitmaker already have three-year-old daughter Cadence together.

She explained: “I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me. How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood? I’m sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude. When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith.

“My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I’m only getting stronger. Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings.

“Thank you God for your favor over my life. Thank you for my beautiful family and friends who have been so supportive. Thank you for another year!! (sic)”

The couple’s tragic loss comes just months after Ludacris – who already has three daughters Shaila, 21, Karma, 16, and Cai, four, from previous relationships – said him and Eudoxie were desperately trying to fall pregnant with a son this year.

He said: “My New Year’s resolution is to get a boy, believe it or not. We’re going to try one more time. So all next year I’m going to be trying to get a boy.”

The couple got married in 2014.

