PRC to train 50 000 polling agents, launch manifesto

THE People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) is set commence the training of 50 000 polling agents in the first week of June as elections draw closer, PDP spokesperson has confirmed.

BY TALENT GUMPO

Lucia-Matibenga-led PDP spokesperson, Fortune Mlalazi yesterday said in a statement the agents will be drawn from democratic Zimbabweans. PDP is a member of the PRC, a grouping of the opposition parties whose presidential candidate is Joice Mujuru.

“PRC will be commencing the training of 50 000 polling agents during the first week of June. These agents are drawn among loyal democratic Zimbabweans who are dedicated to defending the Zimbabwean vote. PRC emphasises the need for a level playing field that guarantees free, fair and credible elections.”

Mlalazi told members and supporters that his party was ready to deliver a new democratic people’s republic after winning the 2018 elections under PRC.

“As a people’s movement, we would like to update you on the roadmap towards the 2018 elections that PRC is almost done in conducting its meticulous candidates election, there shall be an announcement to that effect before the end of the month. We are guaranteeing you that we take the trust you have in us seriously and we shall therefore deploy capable and experienced cadres to represent your interests in all layers of government,” he said.

Mlalazi said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission must be demilitarised and voter intimidation through the abuse of Chiefs and security services by Zanu PF must end.

“Public media must cover all parties equally as enshrined in the Sadc guidelines for elections. PDP remains committed to People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC). We re-iterate our openness for further negotiations with all other progressive democrats towards strengthening our broader coalition to dismantle the Zanu PF regime and return Zimbabwe to the family of nations,” he said.

He said PRC will launch its manifesto on Saturday.

“The PRC will be launching its manifesto called the Inclusive Developmental Agenda (IDEA) this Saturday in Dotito, Mashonaland Central. The manifesto launches will then move to all the 10 administrative provinces of Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...