Mahachi’s big Bucs move

Zimbabwe international winger Kuda Mahachi — a long time Orlando Pirates target — is reportedly set to join the Buccaneers soon, NewsDay Sport has been told.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mahachi has since for the last few months been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and with the South African Premiership season having been just concluded, clubs have already started their transfer business and the Buccaneers are already tying up the loose ends on the speedy wingers’ deal.

He had been included in the Warriors squad to do duty at the Cosafa tournament in South Africa, and while the official position is that his omission was due to injury, it is understood, Zimbabwe national team coach Sunday Chidzambga decided to give him time to sort out his future.

The former Chicken Inn forward could not be reached for comment yesterday. However, a source close to him who asked for anonymity said he would be unveiled as one of Orlando Pirates’ signing soon.

“He (Mahachi) is joining Orlando Pirates and should be unveiled soon,” the source said.

The 24-year-old left Zimbabwe to join one of the biggest clubs in South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns, but was loaned to Golden Arrows, where he enjoyed the company of fellow Zimbabweans Knox Mtizwa, 2015 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year Danny Phiri and Thomas Chideu after struggling to break into the Brazilians’ set-up.

He later signed for Arrows on a permanent basis.

He has flourished at Golden Arrows where he has been one of the top performers. His consistent performance has however, given him another chance to prove his credentials at another bigger club.

Mahachi is a key member of the Warriors who is expected to play a part as Zimbabwe bids for the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa has assembled a strong 33 member squad dominated by European based stars that will play at the Cosafa tournament in South Africa at the end of the month. Zimbabwe, who claimed a record fifth Cosafa Cup title in South Africa last year, will start this year’s tournament from the quarter-final stage after receiving a bye in the group stages.

They will begin their search for a sixth title with a match against winner of Group B, which has Angola, Botswana, Mauritius and Malawi.

Hosts South Africa will take on the winner of Group A, which has Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros Islands and Seychelles.

The other two quarter-finalists will see four-time winners Zambia clash with Namibia, as Lesotho take on Swaziland.

This year’s tournament, which for the first time will feature all Cosafa 14-member states, is scheduled for Limpopo province from May 27 to June 9.

