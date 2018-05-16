Marondera council splurges on luxury cars

THE cash-strapped Marondera municipality is planning to splash more than $200 000 on six double cab vehicles for its top directors at a time service delivery is on a downward spiral.

By Jairos Saunyama

The local authority recently invited tenders for the vehicles, a move that has angered residents who accused the council of misplaced priorities.

“Tenders are invited from registered companies in possession of a certificate of incorporation, current tax clearance certificate and registered with the procurement regulatory authority of Zimbabwe for the supply of 6x brand new double cab vehicles…,” read the tender advert.

Currently the directors drive single cab council-issued vehicles.

The local authority is struggling to supply water to residents.

The council is also under fire for failing to account for millions of dollars collected from homeseekers in 2015 on the pretext that they were going to be given stands at Elmswood Farm.

The money is reportedly said to have been used to pay part of workers’ outstanding salaries.

Recently government through the Local Government ministry ordered an investigation into the issue of stands whose ground breaking ceremony dates have been postponed on numerous ocasions as council fails to identity a suitable piece of land for the project.

An estimated 3 000 people paid $1 500 each to council for the stands three years ago, but nothing has been done as far as allocation is concerned.

Town clerk Josiah Musuwo and mayor Anthony Makwindi were not available for comment yesterday.