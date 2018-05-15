Thomas Mapfumo Keen To Stage Another Gig In The Country

Chimurenga music maestro Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo dishes out copies of his cd to fans during his show in Harare on Saturday(Copyright/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Blessing Vava the publicist for Chimurenga Music maestro Thomas Mapfumo, has revealed that Mapfumo is interested in staging another gig.

This comes after the success of his first show in Zimbabwe in 14 years which took place in April. Speaking to Daily News, Vava said,

The chances are very high; we are still exploring options available. Zimbabweans have been missing him, he has also been missing performing here, Zimbabwe is home and there is no greater feeling than performing in Zimbabwe.

If the second gig is to be held, then it is likely to be scheduled towards the end of the years as ” a shutdown 2018 Bira.”

More: Daily News

