Meghan Markle’s dad ‘will not attend’ royal wedding

Kensington Palace has asked for “understanding” after reports emerged claiming Meghan Markle’s father may not be attending her wedding this weekend.

The 36-year-old actress is set to tie the knot to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, and whilst it was previously revealed her father, Thomas Markle, would be on hand to walk her down the aisle, recent reports have claimed he may not make it to the ceremony after all.

In response to the claims, Kensington Palace have released a statement in which they ask that the privacy of Meghan’s family be respected during this “deeply personal moment”.

They wrote: “This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding.

“She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation.”

The reports of Thomas’ decision to pull out of the wedding comes after pictures were released that seemingly showed his involvement in an arranged photoshoot with a paparazzi agency.

Meghan’s half sister Samantha took responsibility for setting up the controversial photoshoot, but Thomas is thought to have decided to not attend the wedding because he doesn’t want to “embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter”.

Samantha said: “The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family.”

Thomas had been lined up to walk his daughter down the aisle on her big day, and Kensington Palace had previously confirmed his attendance in a statement published earlier this month.

It read: “Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.

“Both of the bride’s parents will have important roles in the wedding. On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle. Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George’s Chapel. Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”

If Thomas doesn’t attend the wedding, it is not yet known who will walk Meghan down the aisle.

