Timmy celebrates academic achievement

PHILANTHROPIST and business mogul Nigel Chanakira has challenged young people to emulate the hard work exhibited by comedian Timothy “Timmy” Tapfumaneyi, who started off as a gardener at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and is now a financial advisor at Old Mutual Life Assurance.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate Timmy’s attainment of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) held at Old Hararians Sports Club on Saturday, Chanakira said young people should take a leaf from the comedian’s book.

“Youths should borrow a leaf from Timmy’s profile. He was inspired by his late mother’s teachings in the rural area of Hwedza and today he is rubbing shoulders with business gurus. Indeed, all I can say is Timmy is a celebrity par excellence,” he said.

“When he called, I had to give him attention more so after I read his profile. Timmy, don’t stop here. Keep on flying to the pinnacle.”

Tapfumaneyi had three “O” Level passes when he started working at ZBC, but he persevered and tutored himself until he attained an MBA last year. He is currently working on a doctorate degree.

Lawyer, author and motivational speaker, Arthur Marara encouraged guests to be practical and work hard to transform their lives instead of merely expecting miracles.

“We are here to celebrate someone who defied the odds and did not blame marine spirits. We really need to be practical about personal development because certain things do not need prayers, but hard work,” he said.

The celebrations started with an exhibition that saw ZOU, Pumpkin Hotel, Flexi Wood Enterprises, Floyd Panel Beaters among other companies, showcasing their products and services.

