African Sun bails out poor granny

LEADING hotel group, African Sun has teamed up with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to come to the rescue of 86-year-old Grace Dunzva, who has been living in squalid conditions at her Chitungwiza house.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Dunzva, together with three grandchildren, live in a house without windows or furniture and her grandchildren have since dropped out of school owing to poverty.

Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, reached out to the corporate world asking them to intervene and bring a smile to Dunzva by donating foodstuffs and blankets ahead of winter and taking the children back to school.

African Sun managing director Ed Shangwa, donated bedding material, two beds and food worth $2 300 and pledged to meet school fees for two of the schoolgoing children.

Angle of Hope Foundation board member Chipo Mutasa said the First Lady was committed to improving the welfare of underprivilleged members of the community.

“She reached out to the corporate world for assistance because it is her heart’s desire to ensure that the elderly and women are given a chance to live a decent life, she does not have the money, but she has asked for the help of those who have and we are heartened by their response,” she said.

Another African Sun board member, Emmanuel Fundira, said two corporates had pledged to fund the refurbishment of Dunzva’s home.

