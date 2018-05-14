Zimbabwe most preferred investment destination: Mukupe

Terence Mukupe

HARARE – Zimbabwe is now among the most preferred investment destinations in the Sothern Africa region together with South Africa as evidenced by the number of investment enquiries, a cabinet minister has said.

Addressing stakeholders at the official launch of Africa Investment Hub last week, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Terrence Mukupe said Zimbabwe has one of the largest concentrates of mineral deposits in the world, especially along the great dyke corridor which has seen lured investors

“Most of these economic activities of other countries are declining whilst Zimbabwe is on a progressive economic trajectory which we are estimating to have about 4.5% growth according to the national budget.

“Zimbabwe is one of the largest concentrates of mineral deposits in the world especially along the great dyke corridor and the presence of high-quality diamond deposits also makes the country very attractive mining destinations.

“We probably are home to the second largest diamond platinum reserves in the works and we have the capacity to process gold, diamond, chrome to mention a few. This presents a major business opportunity for those interested in the mining sector. It is also believed that some other mineral deposits are yet to be discovered in this country,” he said.

Mukupe applauded Africa Investment Hub for establishing itself in Zimbabwe saying it seeks to identify opportunities and facilitate investment for accelerated economic prosperity for stakeholders in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“l would like to thank Africa Investment Hub for taking heed of the special call by the government to set up here in Zimbabwe.

“Africa Investment Hub has identified Zimbabwe as an investment destination, which also seeks to identify opportunities and facilitate investment for accelerated economic prosperity for all stakeholders in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“l also believe that Buy Zimbabwe has collaborated with Africa Investment Hub as we collectively seek to accelerate economic development through the promotion and facilitation of stakeholder efforts in the producing of goods and services for consumption locally and abroad to rapidly create employment, wealth and Zimbabwean pride,” he said.

Since coming into power last year in November, President Emmerson has been emphasising the mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business. He has since signed a number of Memorandum of Understandings with a number of potential investors. – Source: 263Chat

