Being president of the republic of Zimbabwe is not a cheap business – and there’s a briefcase to back up that statement.
As such‚ president Emmerson Mnangagwa knows it. He carries around a Louis Vuitton limited edition presidential briefcase that retails at $8,600. At that price no ordinary bloke‚ even with money‚ can buy it: it is listed as “currently out of stock online‚ call for availability” on the French high end clothing’s website.
The briefcase‚ seen in a picture of the president hugging two children at his office‚ has gone viral on social media with some saying the president’s priorities are misplaced.
“Mnangagwa’s briefcase is worth $8,600. While the majority are surviving on less than a $1 a day‚ this is a clear case of a life of extravagance and greediness. Zanu doesn’t care about the poor‚” tweeted @maDube_.
Since Mnangagwa came into power there have been several strikes from health workers and there’s a looming one from teachers complaining about poor remuneration and bad working conditions.
Another twitter user complained that the briefcase costs more than a nurse’s two-year salary.
President Mnangagwa could be a fashionista of sorts. His faction in Zanu-PF‚ Team Lacoste‚ derives its name from a French clothing label.
He forced former head of state Robert Mugabe into resignation in November last year with the aid of the military.
Mugabe too had his own fashion statement. On numerous occasions he was spotted wearing Rolex wrist watches on both arms. The 94-year-old former president was said to be “buying his time”.