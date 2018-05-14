LIVE: ZANU-PF PRIMARY ELECTIONS RERUNS

1034: Although ballot papers have been dispatched from the command centre voting is still to start in Shamva South prompting some voters to return home saying they will only come back upon the arrival of the ballot papers.

1031: There have been delays in the deployment of voting material resulting in late start to the voting process. National Elections Directorate representative Cde Sydney Nyanungo however, expressed optimism that voting would be finalised by end of day.

1027: Candidates for Shamva South are Cdes Big Makumbe, Grashan Nyanhete, Joseph Mapiki, Cosam Dhimuye, Isaac Chinodakufa, Branwell Bushu, Lameck Chivavano, Clopas Mupeasu and Smart Bhoga

1015: Voting has started in Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency ward 15.

1007: Deployment of ballot material currently underway at the provincial command centre in Chinhoyi.

0945: At 12 candidates are contesting in Harare South national assembly constituency. They are Cdes Leonard Tarwireyi, Peter Mathambo, Paul Mafinini, Nyasha Madzamba, Maxwell Munondo, Tonderayi Nkomo, Reclief Chikwenhure, Henry Ziwerere, Kingstone Gudyanga, Monday Mugwisi, Douglas Mahiya and Tongai Mnangagwa.

0940: Voting has not started in Kambuzuma. There is no official communication as to why voting is yet to start. The candidates in Kambuzuma are Cdes Tinashe Maduza, Samuel Chinyowa, Simbarashe Mupandanyama and David Mubaiwa.

0937: Voting material has been distributed to all polling stations in Shamva South.

0931: Voting has not yet started in Harare South as polling material has still to get to polling stations. Most candidates are gathered at the command centre in Stoneridge Park to try to get answers on the delay in distribution of material.

Buhera West MP Cde Oliva Mandipaka makes his way from the command centre after disbursement of ballot papers

0930: Voting has started in Ward Six urban Makoni Central, but like in the first round, Senator Shadreck Chipanga’s name is missing on the ballot paper. An ad-hoc decision was however made to do away with the ballot papers and voters are being given papers to write the full name of their preferred candidate. The reruns in all Makoni constituencies are for Senate, Women’s qouta, Senate and Local Government.

0908: Voting in Chipinge Central constituency is in progress. There is a significant number of voters in the 4 polling stations visited. Voting material arrived as early as 6 am at all polling stations.

0907: Ballot papers for the Zvimba North and South primary elections rerun have not yet arrived. Election agents are still waiting for the arrival of the ballot papers. There is confusion over the command centres for both constituencies. Sources have, however, indicated that Raffingora will be the command centre for Zvimba North while Banket Sports Club will be used for the latter. The Zvimba North primary election failed to take off after being marred by confusion over the distribution of ballot papers. In Zvimba South, the result was nullified over allegations of vote buying.There are 14 candidates in the Zvimba North primaries including Cdes Farai Chiyangwa, Theresa Maburutse, Christopher Shumba, Miriam Bamhare, Dolly Tamanikwa, Rodwell Chitemerere, Joseph Kaundo, Marian Chombo, Goodluck G. Mbiri, Godmire Mufuka, Chamunorwa Chironda, Idah Kamushinda, Chionioni Pasipanodya and Wilbom M. Mehlomakulu. In Zvimba South, ZIFA president Cde Phillip CHiyangwa is vying for the opportunity to represent Zanu-PF against Cdes Jesca W. Tapfumaneyi, Crispen Saidi and Sign Chabvonga.

0813: Disbursements of ballot papers in the Buhera West rerun has begun. Incumbent MP Cde Oliver Mandipaka battles Cdes Gelly Multi, Aaron Mupandawana, Soul Nzuma, Wilson Nzuma and Prosper Nyawo.

0800: We will be giving you live updates of Zanu-PF primary elections reruns in 15 constituencies where initial results were contested. Mashonaland West is topping the list of primary elections reruns, with six constituencies conducting the plebiscite today.

