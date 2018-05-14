Distruction Boyz light up Harare

DUBBED the hottest South African music duo at the moment, Distruction Boyz brought their Gqom sound to Harare on Friday night and set ablaze Club 1+1 at Longchen Plaza, Harare.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The talented duo of Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi and Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu, was performing in Harare for the first time courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment’s Dee Nosh’s company, DTL.

The show was part of the Distruction Boyz’s 2018 international tour that will also see them perform in Malawi and Canada. They have already been to the United Kingdom and Ireland on the tour.

Long queues were seen at the venue ahead of the show and fans nearly got impatient when the duo took too long to appear on stage.

The party, however, got underway at 2:07am with the duo performing the hit tracks Madness and Ngoma Yami.

The trending Omunye saw fans getting down to the dance floor.

Although there were occasional sound glitches, which saw one of the band members raising the red flag, the duo staged a good show and their fans took turns to show off their dancing skills on stage.

Local wheelspinners including DJs Fuji, Selectabase and Iroque, lived up to their billing and matched the Distruction Boyz man for man.

Award winning rapper Stunner and top wheelspinner DJ Stavo were among those who attended the show.