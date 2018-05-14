Climate change communities of practices vital for sustainable development

During this climate era, when humanity, the world over is being confronted with daunting tasks of dealing with the effects of climate change, only collective, integrative and inclusive ways are required to tame this phenomenon, before it brings every country on its knees.

By Peter Makwanya

The climate change scenario, best described as the 21st century headache and the mother of all deadlines, has contributed negatively through reduced crop yields, natural disasters, underperforming economies, local and international forced migrations, security threats and health complications among other things.

In this regard, it is the concept of climate change communities of practice that has turned out to provide useful insights, perspectives and worldviews, on the aspect of knowing and learning.

Climate change communities of practice, are a rapid and growing number of people and organisations in a variety of climate sectors focusing on their specific communities of practice and discourse specifications, as a key to improve climate protection and performance programmes.

If a variety and a wide cross-section of climate community groups are integrated sufficiently well, in the form of climate protection services and groups, they will be able to find each other as well as finding the useful approaches towards the attainment of knowing and learning.

This also includes situating local community groups appropriately in the life-long learning paradigms, for problem solving skills in their everyday transactions.

In this regard, climate services and protection groups would engage in sustainable processes of collective learning within their shared domains of interactive and participatory human interventions.

These include climate change communication stables and services, social and technical scientists, green campaigners, eco-solutions specialists, GIS practitioners, and other like-mined community of practice groups who all pay their allegiance to the green gospel of sustainable development.

These share common concerns and passions about environmental growth, conservation and protection.

Interactive learning and participatory platforms as domains of communities of practice, normally have a common cause on why they should come together as one.

Climate communities of practice groups are characterised by shared domains of interests.

Therefore, climate communities of practice pay their allegiance and commitments to the sustainability cause and paradigms, distinguishing them from other community groups in unique ways.

Each climate community of practice group has unique competencies, identities, beliefs, customs and shared values.

These are sort of universal oughts’ and considerations which make them useful community partners, fascinated and who value their collective competencies and learn from each other in changing the lives of the people of their communities.

Climate communities of practice group members engage in joint activities, discussions and fora that help to shape the communities concerns and move forward through interacting, dialoguing, rituals and codes of conduct.

Members of climate community practice groups are specialists in climate protection services and environmental sustainability in their own right. They are seasoned environmental stewards who constitute a community of practice.

In any given country or sector, climate communities of practice are known in various names and discourses that determine their nature of competencies like EMA, UNEP, UNFCCC or many others who subscribe to the same notion.

Some are formally recognised by the state while others are into advocacy and lobbying.

Climate community of practice groups enable their members and practitioners to take collective responsibilities for knowledge management, linking communities together, businesses, ecumenical and political groups and formations.

Governments around the world also make use of climate community of practice groups to articulate its challenges, aspirations and desires.

Climate community of practice groups always add value to their communities and societies they live in. Climate communities of practice also implement theory and practice in critical domains such as climate change research, innovations, advocacy, awareness, communication and education for problem-solving skills. This is important in sharing existing knowledge in mapping new developmental pathways for conservation issues.

Peter Makwanya is a climate change communicator. He writes in his capacity and can be contacted on: petrovmoyt@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...