10-men Black Rhinos earn point

Black Rhinos and Herentals had to settle for a share of the spoils in a Castle Lager Premeir Soccer League match played at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Black Rhinos……0

Herentals……….0

The army side started on a high note as they created their first opportunity nine minutes into play, but Masimba Mambare’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Frank Kuchineyi.

Black Rhinos launched wave after wave of attacks, but failed to convert the chances that came on their way.

On the other hand, Herentals had a glorious opportunity when Archmore Majarira fired a brilliant cross in the 48th minute, but Innocent Benza could not connect.

A window of opportunity seemed to have opened up for Herentals when Munyaradzi Majoni was dismissed after he was cautioned for the second time on the 68th minute following a tackle on Wilmore Chimbetu, but they failed to take full advantage.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was happy with the team’s performance as they managed to bounce back from last week’s defeat to FC Platinum.

“It’s a good recovery for the team looking at where we came from − we lost to FC Platinum − so managing a draw for us is a good result. We should have capitalised when they were given a red card, but unfortunately that was not the case. I am looking forward to better results in the coming games,” he said.

On the other hand, Herbet Maruwa was also satisfied with his team’s performance despite not collecting maximum points

“It was a good game. Our game plan failed to work when we were given a red card, but after that, we managed to mobilise ourselves. Tnank God we managed to hang on and manage to get a point,” he said.

Teams

Black Rhinos: A Rayners, M Mekiwa, F Banda, B Homora, S Jimu, D Mudadi, B Sarupinda, M Mambare (M Kureva 64′), M Chigora (T Sibanda, 46′, (W Kapinda 81′), W Taderera, L Chiunga

Herentals: F Kuchineyi, B Maunganidze, C Mavhurume, P Chota W Chimbetu, W Kapumha, I Benza (E Mhungu50′), E Dzirondiro, B Majairira (R Chishaya 64′), J Mutudza, A Majairira (T Benza 83′)

Like this: Like Loading...