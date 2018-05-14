Triathlon Zimbabwe’s Fulton lands role in Africa

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe (TZ) president Ricky Fulton is set to relinquish his post as the association’s boss after landing a job as the African Triathlon Union (ATU) continental coordinator for development and technical affairs.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

According to a statement by TZ last week Fulton will effectively cease to be the president at the Annual General Meeting which has been slated for Innovate High Performance Centre on June 10.

“Notice is (also) given, and a reminder served from the announcement at the previous AGM, of the Resignation of Mr. Rick Fulton as President and Executive Board Member of Triathlon Zimbabwe effective 10 June 2018,” the communication by TZ secretary general Carol Pakenham established.

Fulton’s decision to resign from the executive board is understood to have been precipitated by the possible conflict of interest that may arise in the execution of his ITU and ATU duties.

“The reason for this decision is that Mr. Fulton is now employed as the Continental Coordinator for Development and Technical of the African Triathlon Union (ATU). This position could lead to a conflict of interest with regards to the Projects under Mr. Fulton’s portfolio in conjunction with the ITU and ATU deployment of projects and subsequent funding. “Mr Fulton is contractually obliged to resign his Executive Board (EB) posts within Triathlon Zimbabwe and the ATU. Mr Fulton will remain involved with Triathlon Zimbabwe with regard to specific tasks as required by the Triathlon Zimbabwe Executive, and will continue as the Event Director for the Troutbeck event.

Clearly these roles will be Non-Executive,” read the statement.

Consequently the upcoming TZ AGM creates a platform for the election of a new leader of the association as well as a new executive member to supplant the secretary general’s position which is set to become non-executive.

“It therefore means that the upcoming AGM is critically important for the future of the leadership of Triathlon Zimbabwe and that this will be the opportunity for others to manage the affairs of this wonderful sport.

“In addition, the voting will also include a new Executive Board member to replace that of the Secretary General, motion agreed at the 2017 AGM, will now become a Non-Executive position, appointed by the executive board, in keeping with International trends with regard to the Secretariat,” the statement clarified.

During his tenure as TZ president Fulton notably scooped the Technical official of the year at the 2013 Annual Sports Awards (ANSA) while Triathlon Zimbabwe also received an award for good governance and compliance from Ansa last year.

