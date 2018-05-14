Soldier shot dead at Nyambirai mine

A SOLDIER based at army headquarters in Harare was fatally shot on Wednesday after he allegedly forced his way into a closely-guarded gold panning site at Jongwe Farm in Goromonzi.

By Simbarashe Sithole

According to a leaked police memorandum, the victim Lieutenant Life Mafusire (38), based at HQ, ZAPAR, Harare, was shot dead after he failed to identify himself to a private guard who was manning the mine.

The guard who fired the fatal shot was identified as Stanford Mabikwa (47) of TN security.

The mine, known as TN Gold, is reportedly owned by Harare lawyer, Tawanda Nyambirai.

According to police, Mabikwa was on guard duty at the pumping site when he saw seven male adults approaching him from the main road.

He allegedly ordered them to stop and fired one shot into the air, but the group kept on advancing towards him before he shot at Mafusire, forcing the others to flee.

A report was made at Arcturus Mine Police Base, where the victim was positively identified as a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, leading to Mabikwa’s arrest and the recovery of two spent cartridges at the scene.

Army spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore yesterday requested for written questions, saying he would give a detailed response today.

