Gospel musician, producer tie knot

GOSPEL songbird Nyasha Mutonhori is officially off the market after tying the knot with music producer Wisdom “Wizzie” Nyaparami of Limitless Productions on Saturday afternoon.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Several artistes including Sebastian Magacha, Thembalami, Mathias Mhere, Extra Large, Trevor Dongo and King Shaddy as well as producer Mcdonald “Mcdee” Chidavaenzi witnessed the wedding at Crowhill in Borrowdale.

Mcdee, who also tied the knot in February this year, told NewsDay Life & Style that such events were proof that musicians were also capable of doing the right thing contrary to widespread public belief.

“There is a popular saying in the entertainment circles that musicians are notorious and do not marry, but events such as this one proves otherwise,” he said.

“We are normal people who live normal lives. I am particularly happy today because I have mentored these two musically and now they have followed in my footsteps.”

Zimpraise president Wellington Kwenda and Tembalami echoed the same sentiments and applauded the two for setting a good standard.

The bridal team donned navy blue suits and cream dresses with a touch of gold, making a fashion statement.

Man of the moment, Wizzie, rocked a blue tuxedo,white shirt and stylish blue bowtie while his bride donned a white ice ball gown with silver detail before changing into a creamish-gold dress.

Several gospel musicians provided the entertainment.

Mutonhori is known for her songs Huyai Jesu and Mudiwa weMoyo which featured Mhere.

