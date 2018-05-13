Liquid partners China Telecom Global

Prince Sunduzani, Business Reporter

PAN-African telecoms giant, Liquid Telecom, has partnered Chinese technology firm, China Telecom Global (CTG) to improve Africa-Asia connectivity and network infrastructure.

The agreement will enable both companies to serve their respective enterprise and wholesale customers with extended network coverage across some of the fastest growing economies in the two regions.

Liquid Telecom group chief business development officer, Mr Willem Marais, said the partnership will enable them to provide world class network services in Africa.

“This partnership with China Telecom Global reflects the strong global demand for world-class network services across Africa.

Our combined service and network capabilities will be of great value to multinationals operating in some of the fastest growing economies across Africa and Asia-Pacific,” he said.

CTG is a subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation Limited — one of the world’s largest providers of integrated telecommunication services. The company has already established a Point-of-Presence (PoP) at Liquid Telecom’s East Africa Data Centre in Nairobi, and will establish further PoPs at its data centre facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa.

CTG managing director for Africa and Middle East, Mr Changhai, Liu noted that the collaboration will help the two partners explore Africa’s untapped business potential and enhance its development.

“With more than 50 countries in the region, Africa is nonetheless the booming new market with the highest development rate just after Asia, and a very important market for CTG. This collaboration will enable both CTG and Liquid Telecom better serve our customers and explore untapped business potential for further development. Under this partnership, we are well positioned to enhance the connectivity and network infrastructure in both regions,” said Mr Liu.

Earlier this month, Liquid Telecom partnered Kenyan IT firm, Serianu, to combat cybercrime on the continent and ensure protection of clients as it works towards ensuring a safe operating environment for its customers.

The company’s operations stretch across Eastern, Central, and Southern Africa, including Botswana, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

