3 Beitbridge armed robbers nabbed

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

POLICE in Beitbridge have arrested three robbers and recovered two pistols as they crack down on criminal elements around the border town.

It is reported that the three men were cornered by police as they attempted to rob a shop at Shule-Shule Business Centre at about 9pm on Friday evening. The trio is also believed to be part of a gang that targets properties mainly in the western suburbs and money changers at service stations in Beitbridge town. Officer commanding police in Beitbridge, Chief Superintendent Francis Phiri confirmed the arrests but could not give further details.

“The suspects are in custody and the matter is still under investigations,” he said.

Sources close to the investigations said the trio was arrested following a tip-off.

“They were arrested a few minutes after their plan to hit on shops at Shule-Shule Business Centre in Dulivhadzimo suburbs leaked. Police detectives waylaid them and intercepted them as they were about to execute their mission. Two firearms were recovered from the accused persons,” said the source.

The source said the trio is also linked to three cases of armed robbery which occurred at Total Service Station and Dulivhadzimu suburb where they stole cash at gun point from different money changers. Sunday News is reliably informed that the trio is part of a gang which would hijack vehicles at gun point and use them to pounce on other victims before dumping the vehicles in the bush. Recently another armed robber was condemned to death by a Bulawayo judge for robbing and killing a Beitbridge taxi driver near Mfelandawonye suburbs.

Last week police cracked another five-member syndicate of armed robbers who were preying on motorists along the roads leading to Bulawayo and Harare (from Beitbridge). The five-; Believe Shumba Chipanga (33), Luckmore Masocha aka Mlakalaka (29), Elisha Bhunu aka John (31), David Ratsauka aka Tinashe Moyo (25) and Gift Shonhiwa (29) were convicted on their own plea of guilty to three counts of robbery when they appeared before Beitbridge Resident magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi last week.

They were arrested after robbing a Malawian traditional healer of cash amounting to R98 000 and groceries worth R62 000 at a rail level crossing some six kilometres along the Beitbridge-Harare Road.

