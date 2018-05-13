Consha Western Suburbs initiative is open for rugby: Ncube

Sports Reporter

“Let the children come to Consha Western Suburbs Rugby development initiative, for rugby is theirs.” These were the words from their director of coaches, Busani Ncube as he called upon parents to allow children to join the club as they seek to promote the game in Bulawayo.

The Consha Western Suburbs Rugby development initiative is a non-profit project which runs under the motto aimed at identifying, training, developing, and retaining rugby talent from the underprivileged and previously non-rugby playing schools with emphasis on gender equity and optimum local resource utilisation.

Great rugby players such as Gardner Nechironga, Tarisai Mugariri and Silethokuhle Ndlovu are a product of this initiative.

“I kindly urge parents to allow their children to join our initiative because we are mainly focused on nurturing talent at a tender age, and as you know we are not profit oriented, as a result we don’t seek any money from them, their assistance would be greatly appreciated,” said Ncube.

He went on to stress out the issue that parents do not allow their children to play rugby because of the belief that rugby is a dangerous game, of which it’s not.

“Many parents do not allow their children to play rugby because they believe that rugby is a dangerous game and it hurts to learn that. Rugby is just like every other game, the risk of getting injured is low if one plays the game safely, even in football, players can get career ending injuries hence the perception that rugby is dangerous must be stopped.”

The initiative’s Under-14 recently got sponsorship from Consha Enterprises and New Age properties in the form of playing kit and training equipment. The boys did well in the recently ended Falcon AMG Global Junior Rugby Coaching Festival where they managed to beat powerhouse Falcon College 12-5 before pulling out a draw with Christian Brothers College.

