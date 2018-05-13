Old Mutual Tag Rugby resumes

Patrick Mushunje, Sports Reporter

The Old Mutual Tag Rugby League Term Two is set to resume on 26 May with the official training and briefing ceremony scheduled for Saturday at Hartsfield rugby grounds.

Old Mutual Tag rugby is a rugby development programme which runs for nine weeks and its aim is not just to teach children rugby but to also make them responsible people who are able to bring a positive impact to their community. It runs under the motto “Building futures through rugby”.

The programme is controlled by the school calendar and is there every term. There will be rotation of three phases, namely training, community project work and league games within the nine weeks.

A unique league will be put in place and what makes the league only one of its kind is that organisers will add points from community projects and league games in order to come up with the overall winner and the winning team will get a chance to play in the finals in Harare where they will be playing against Plumtree and Gweru tag rugby champions.

Building up to the official briefing ceremony, Old Mutual Tag Rugby League manager Francis Nakamu, said their objective for this year was to increase the number of schools playing tag rugby in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole while also ensuring that they continue building the future of the children through rugby.

“So far we have 12 schools playing tag rugby in Bulawayo, six in Gweru and six in Plumtree and our 2018 goal is to ensure that we increase the number of schools playing tag rugby in Zimbabwe and to continue teaching the children to be responsible people, for example the clean up campaigns that they are going to make are going to teach them to take care of their community,” he said.

Primary schools that have so far confirmed their participation in the second term edition are Baines, Cowdray Park, Queen Elizabeth, Mahlathini and Sigombe.

