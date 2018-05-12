876 Lawyers Apply To Be Public Prosecutors

Prosecutor-General Ray Goba

Speaking to The Chronicle, Prosecutor General, Advocate Ray Goba said 876 lawyers have applied to join the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as public prosecutors.

He did not disclose the number of vacancies but said they have limited places.

At one time Goba hinted that his office planned to recruit 102 young lawyers to work as prosecutors. Said Goba:

We only have 264 prosecutors throughout the country and if we talk of about 800 applications it must mean they are outsiders. These are new applicants; these are new people who have applied. There has been an overwhelming response for very limited places that’s worrying because at the end of the day I will not know who will be successful or not.

He said short listing was in progress and he could not say when the interviews would be conducted.

More: Chronicle

