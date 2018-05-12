Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane drops huge Neymar hint

© Associated Newspapers (Ireland) Limited, t/a dmg Media Ireland

Zinedine Zidane has refused to rule out a move for Neymar as speculation linking him with Real Madrid rumbles on.

Paris Saint-Germain’s world-record signing has been linked with a move back to Spain throughout his first season since leaving Barcelona in a £200 million deal.

Rumours are only intensifying as the summer transfer window approaches, but Zidane has remained coy on bringing the Brazil international to the Bernabeu.

The French manager dodged the question when asked about Neymar, instead focusing Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League decider against Liverpool.

‘At the moment, all I can tell you is I’m worried about what’s coming up. After the final we’ll talk with the club about next year and what changes will be made.

‘But I can’t talk about anything like that [Neymar] at the moment,’ he told reporters.

Neymar has reportedly told pals he ‘wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo’, and Zidane, despite dodging questions, hinted at his future transfer plans.

The 45-year-old World Cup winner rejected suggestions that the 26-year-old’s arrival would mean bad news for the Portuguese superstar, insisting that the pair would be able to play together.

‘Good player are always compatible,’ he added. ‘I remember one year they said I wasn’t compatible to play with Djorkaeff. We won the World Cup together.

‘So good players can always play together. On the pitch there is a chemistry.’

When pressed further on the mounting Neymar speculation, Zidane again avoided answering, insisting that any potential move for the forward will come after the final.

‘I don’t know if we are negotiating for Neymar. What’s worrying us is what is going on at the moment.

‘I haven’t asked Neymar personally because I don’t get involved in these things. We have to finish this season, the rest will come after,’ he said.

