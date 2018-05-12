VIDEO: Innovative fishing in Tsholotsho

Video taken by Tinomuda Chakanyuka

INNOVATION! Boys from eSawudweni village in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North Province fishing for cat fish/umlamba/mhahle using buckets in an almost drying up marsh.

The innovative boys create a hole, big enough to accommodate a hand, near the underside of the bucket.

They spot the fish by bubbles created in the water as the fish breathes.

When they spot the fish, they move in quickly and entrap the fish with the bucket before fishing it out through the small hole created near the underside of the bucket.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW…

[embedded content]

