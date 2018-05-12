TaLi blasts political parties

Tag a Life International (TaLi) has slammed political parties for not adhering to constitutionalism and sidelining women in the selection of candidates for the forthcoming general elections.

BY Tafadzwa Mutacha

The girls and young women’s rights organisation has since launched a Leadership Economic Mentorship Hubs (LEMHs) programme meant to empower women to venture into business and politics.

Speaking to NewsDay on the sidelines at the launch, TaLi executive director Nyaradzo Mashayamombe said political parties should ensure that there is a 50/50 representation of men and women at all decision-making positions.

“At Tali, these young women are being groomed for leadership. So we are answering the leadership question that we are seeing around the nation. We are raising the leaders that we want to see,” Mashayamombe said.

“We have less women in leadership participating in the upcoming elections. We need women leaders in business, politics and all aspects of the society.”

In a speech read on her behalf at the launch, Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development minister, Sithembiso Nyoni said the programme seeks to holistically empower girls and young women.

“I am happy to note that it resonates well with my ministry’s priorities of mainstreaming young women in all sectors,” Nyoni said.

Women remain the biggest voters who get men into office while patriarchy keeps them from entering public office or from supporting each other.