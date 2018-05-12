ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

ZIMBABWE People’s Revolutionary Army Veterans Association’s leadership yesterday boycotted a national war veterans meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, complaining that they were not formally invited.

BY SILAS NKALA

The PF Zapu former military wing yesterday said they got an informal invitation with the Head of State for the event which was slated for yesterday in Harare and were not amused, as they had formally sent their request to meet Mnangagwa over a cocktail of concerns a few months ago.

ZPRA Veterans Association early this year compiled grievances meant to be tabled before Mnangagwa, among them their welfare, empowerment and vetting of their colleagues. They requested to meet the President.

ZPRA Veterans Trust secretary-general, Petros Sibanda said ZPRA leadership was not attending the meeting due to those technicalities.

“Please be advised that we have received an informal invitation to a meeting in Harare scheduled for today (Friday) with President Mnangagwa. We are advising our members that this meeting has not been officially communicated to us and we are not privy to the agenda thereof,” he wrote to members.

Sibanda said what irked them was that the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association national executive last communicated to them officially before the November 18 mass demonstration that preceded Robert Mugabe’s resignation.

“They have since not been in touch with us as an association. We are, therefore, advising our members that as ZPRA, we are not participating in that meeting, any member who attends is attending in his/her personal capacity,” he said.

