Amateur golfers brace for Roland Park Open

The country’s top amateur golfers are expected to renew their rivalry when the annual Roland Park Open tournament next week as they battle it out for the ticket to the Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Golf Championship to be held in Namibia next month.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The two-day tournament is scheduled to run from May 19 to 20 at Roland Park Golf Club in Zvishavane.

Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) secretary-general Lazarus Clever said they are expecting 100 golfers from around the country to fight for a place in the team.

“We are expecting 100 golfers to participate at this tournament because we are using it to select the team to represent the country at this year edition of Windhoek larger in June.

“The tournament will be 54 holes for Saturday and Sunday which means 36 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday, “he said.

Clever said there is no automatic entry into the team as participants have to earn selection to compete in A, B and C divisions.

“Yes top players like David Amm and Thompson Masiya and will also have to play at the tournament so as to have place in the team. We are looking forward to an interesting event and we are confident that the team to be selected will make us proud,” he added.

The Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Golf Championship had its maiden edition in 2013 with only five countries participating — Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Players from Swaziland, Kenya, Uganda Tanzania, Seychelles and Mauritius also competed in last year’s event which was won by South Africa.

