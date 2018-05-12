One die in Mazowe accident

One person died while two others were seriously injured yesterday after a truck overloaded with timber overturned in Mazowe, trapping its occupants.

By Simbarashe Sithole

The truck which was being driven by Jeremiah Nheweyembwa (30) from Waterfalls, Harare, overturned at the 6km peg along Mazowe-Jumbo road.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the incident.

“We received that report and the name of the deceased is not yet known, but he is a male adult. Two others are seriously injured who are Moris Kahwema (29) from Marondera and Tauya Shonhiwa (24) and currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital,” Masikati said

In Chiweshe, a farmer also died recently after falling from a moving truck.

“We are appealing to people, especially farmers to desist from sitting on top of a load as that will result in loss of life. Drivers on the other hand should secure their loads for smooth flow of traffic,” Masikati said.