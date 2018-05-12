Keep on going don’t surrender

Andrew Bolis the author of Seven Roadblocks To Success once said, “We are programmed by society and media to care about what everyone else thinks and to always try to fit in. This process is automated in our brain that we don’t even stop to question most of the time.” Don’t be programmed. You are not a duplicate copy. You are just yourself. Different from what people may think and pressume.

By STEVE NYAMBE

Hannah the gallant prayer warrior

The Bible relates a great inspirational story of a man from Ramathaimzophim whose name was Elkanah. This man had two wives, Hannah and Peninah. Of those two wives, he loved the former. Unfortunately, the former could not bear children for, “the Lord had shut her womb.”

Regardless of the situation that stood before her, she was a woman of great faith. She knew that the right mental attitude towards God’s divine promises will always bring them to pass.

She knew that in life there’s is nothing that’s impossible. There is nothing that can’t be done. All things are just possible. So what did she do?

She opted for prayer. But why prayer? Ronald W. Reagan the fortieth American president once advised, “we are all God’s handiwork and it is appropriate for us as individuals and as a nation to call him in prayer.” Prayer is the answer to your needs. It lights your footsteps when darkness blinds your eyes.

Prayer is a powerful weapon that can bring anything to its proper size. Hannah knew all these facts.

She knew that prayer was to be the vehicle to her desires.

So she knelt down and started praying. Those that saw her thought she was drunk. Yes it’s normal and that is how people will always look at you, when they have missed the revelation. They thought she had lost her mind but that was not the case.

The Bible says: “She was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the Lord and wept sore.” For she knew that God answers prayer.

She had a clear conviction that the footsteps of the righteous are ordered by God.

So when you are pained by thorns and thistles of this life, don’t cry and falter. Grieved by the accumulation of this life’s dissappointments, be resilient. Worried by life’s perpetual problems there is one thing you can do.

What is that? Just whisper a word of prayer.

On the same note Abraham Lincoln further said, “l have been driven many times on my knees by the overwhelming conviction that l had nowhere to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.”

Desperation as your assegai

Hannah became so desperate. She “vowed a vow and said, O Lord of hosts noone will look on the affliction of thine handmaid and remember me and not forget thine handmaid, but will give unto thine hand maid a man child, then l will give him unto the Lord all the days of his life and there shall be no razor upon his head, (I Samuel1:11).

Indeed after the appropriate time Hannah conceived and bore a son. Not only a son, but a prophet.

Remember when you ask, you will receive, knock and it shall be opened. No doors will keep closed forever. They are temporarily closed, just for future opening.

They will open. If not today, its tomorrow. Then if not tommorow, definitely its one of these days. Just be still and know that He is God.

Those who knew that Hannah as barren, they were shocked to see her other side. They witnessed something different.

Never forget that if you once stumbled, you will one day be girded with strength in future. So strengthen yourself, empower and nourish your thoughts that there’s always a way out, no matter how cornered you maybe.

No matter how dark it maybe, there’s light at the end of any dark tunnel and someday that light will lighten your pathways. It will give you power and strength to move forward. There’s much you can do that’s haboured in your future. The future hold great blissful delights for you.

So remember that, “everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live the whole life believing that it is stupid,” Albert Einstein. It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com

