Top artistes for debut Exclusive Brass Section show

A STAR-STUDDED line up of local gospel artistes — Sabastian Magacha, Michael Mahendere, Mathias Mhere, Marbel Madondo and Prophecy — is set to headline the Exclusive Brass Section show set for New Life Covenant Church in Harare tomorrow.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

A brainchild of rising local saxophonist Joseph Chinouriri, this is the first ever event fronted by horn musicians.

Dubbed Air Meets Metal, the event was conceived as way of celebrating the often overlooked saxophone, trombone, trumpet, tuba and horn players in Zimbabwe music circles.

“We realised that the music industry does not appreciate horn players in Zimbabwe, so we decided to create a new show, something which has not been done before. We also realised that entertainment in Zimbabwe was being done the same and old way which has become boring which pushed us to create something new, exciting and out of the box something,” Chinouriri told Newsday Life & Style.

“The Brass Section is a highly-budgeted, but with low profit. What we want is to give people a new feel about music and what brass can do. Hopefully, with the right promoters with the right investors we will be able to make this in annual event that’s what we wish for because we do not want this to be just a once off event.”

Chinouriri, whose stage name is Jose Sax currently plays for the legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi as well as the band, Intotal.

The saxophonist has roped in a number of reputable gospel artistes to the novel invention.

“In the near future we hope that The Exclusive Brass Section will be hired by artistes to come and play for them at their lives DVDs shoots and recordings as well as events. We also hope to be able to teach people how to play horns and also take our production to the world,” Chinouriri said.

An organisation under the name Jose Sax has been formed and already boasts of one trombonist who now plays for Jah Prayzah and a saxophonist now playing for Andy Muridzo.

Chinouriri, who plays the golden alto saxophone, kicked off his music career at Prince Edward High School and has since toured England as well as Italy playing the instrument. A member of the Intotal Band, Chinouriri dreams of becoming an internationally-acclaimed saxophone player.

Tickets for the evening show have been pegged at $10.

Like this: Like Loading...