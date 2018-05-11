Tanzanian delegation meets Zanu-PF

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A Tanzanian delegation yesterday met the Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu and other officials from the ruling party as part of their pre-election observation.

The delegation, under the auspices of the Tanzania Centre for Democracy, was led by Cde Ngemela Lubinga from Tanzania’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

Mr Lubinga said they had come to exchange views on elections management.

“We have come from Tanzania to exchange views, to have some of the points and strategic plans on how to manage a multi-party system within the society and within the country,” said Mr Lubinga.

“Our main focus is to come here to Zimbabwe to sit with all political parties. We have come from Tanzania as the Tanzania Centre for Democracy to discuss and exchange views from one country to another.”

He added that they would meet various political parties during their four-day visit.

“We have started with Zanu-PF and we will go to other parties and then finally we shall meet all parties together,” he said.

Cde Mpofu said the visit by the delegation was part of President Mnangagwa’s initiative to have a free, fair, transparent and credible election.

“We were meeting the Tanzanian delegation that has come here to look at our preparations for the harmonised elections,” he said.

“We have been discussing with them and sharing their experiences in view of the oncoming elections, but as we have been meeting each other, we have been informed and advised on certain areas that need to be given attention as we prepare for the elections.

“We have also been learning from their experiences on how they prepared for their elections.

“So, it is just part of what His Excellency has been calling for, that this election will be open to all interested parties who will come as observers, as consultants; who will come in the form of advisors. This is the dialogue we are having.”

Like this: Like Loading...