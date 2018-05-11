Elasto remains grateful to Copa Coca-Cola

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

ELASTO KAPOWEZHA still remembers it all. And the former Young Warrior who became a chief executive of a South African football club is still grateful to the opportunity he received.

“I was a household name in football circles, thanks to Coke Cup. After winning two competitions of this Cup, my confidence to take on the world was high up there, making it very easy to make the transition from school football to professional,’’ he said.

He was known as Elasto Lungu, the son of former Zimbabwe Warrior and Soccer Star of the Year Ephert, and the tournament is now called Copa Coca-Cola.

It celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Kapowezha captained the Churchill team that won the tournament in 1992 and 1994 alongside former Warriors defender George Mbwando, Oscar Malife and Rodwell Masunza just to mention but a few.

It was during this tournament that he was scouted by his first Premier League team, Darryn T, and his involvement with the competition later him getting a call-up to the national Under-20 side.

“Without a doubt, the Coke Cup helped me a lot as I was scouted during this tournament by my first PSL team Darryn Tornadoes.

‘’It gave me a platform to announce myself to the football fraternity. My exploits in this competition helped me earn a call-up to the national Under-20 later after finishing my Upper Six at Churchill.

Kapowezha went on to feature for several South African teams, among them FC AK and Bidvest Wits.

“I won this tournament twice in 1992 and ‘94 as captain. It was (a) newly-introduced tournament that every soccer participating school knew about and were looking forward to it.

What an amazing experience I had looking forward to the provincial tournaments.

“This was both a lucrative and prestigious tournament. My former school Churchill took it very serious. We would camp for weeks at the schools boarding facilities and be exempted from attending class.

“This of course did not obstruct us from our academic commitments as most of us were very disciplined both on and off the field of play.

‘’I personally went as far as A-Levels and so did most of my teammates. Our preparations said it all. We wanted this trophy badly,” said Kapowezha.

The tournament has grown from strength to strength and continues to churn out some of the finest football players in the country.

The excitement that comes with the tournament has brought smiles on the faces of many over the years, especially those of school going age.

With the competition starting at zonal level it has opened doors for most schools to participate.

It has become a norm to see several Premier League clubs coaches at the tournament as they come to witness the raw talent within the schools system.

And the former Darryn T player’s word of advice to the budding footballers, who get the chance to be part of the Copa Coca-Cola tournament, is to make full use of the opportunity.

“I would say to them (upcoming players) take this tournament seriously. It gave birth to some of us who went on to represent the Warriors. It’s a fantastic feeling to put your hands on this prestigious Cup.

“The tournament has played a massive role in unearthing talent and giving school football significance because any strong footballing nation must have a well-organised school football.

‘’Many players started playing organised football at school in this competition,” said Kapowezha.

The ex-Zimbabwe international is now based in South Africa.

“I am a football personality all the way. Yes I am very much involved in football as an administrator. Right now I’m working at NFD side Witbank Spurs.

‘’I am also a television football analyst. Football is my life, thanks to those humble beginnings playing in the Coke Cup,” said Kapowezha.

He once served as chief executive of Division One side Cape Town All Stars two years ago.

