Samaita readies new project, DVD

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

TALENTED local sungura musician Brian Samaita, affectionately known as Dhewa, who is currently riding high with the album Rinoonekwa Nemavanga, has completed the compilation of his DVD album.

The debut video album will hit the streets end of this month and will comprise selected songs from his previous albums. The sungura artiste who has managed to consistently release fine albums laden with social commentary since weaning himself from Utakataka Express where he was the late Tongai Moyo’s close friend, promoter and advisor said it was all systems go.

“We are ready to unleash our first ever DVD album. We are also glad to announce that we are on the verge of completing recording our new album which will feature several local gospel and sungura artistes. We intend to diversify our music and win more fans. At least this shows that our brand is growing,” said the Murondatsimba Express outfit leader.

The DVD was shot is scenic areas in Eastern Highlands in Vumba and Nyanga. It features prolific dancers known as sungura boys. Videos on DVD were plucked from his previous albums namely Tsono, Murodzi Wepfungwa, Nemiwo Munazvo and Kumaziva Ndadzoka.

“It has been a wonderful ride and I am impressed by the overwhelming support I have been getting from my fans, promoters such as Kartel Promotions and Club Mandisa proprietor Boniface Nyamanhindi as well as local radio station Diamond FM, which has been very supportive in promoting local talent,” added the lead guitarist.

