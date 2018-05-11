City Rovers fire Kachara

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

POWER struggles ripping Mutare City Rovers apart have claimed their first casualty following the sacking of Kennedy Kachara — who was the assistant coach, but officially disguised as the kit manager — following his acrimonious fallout with head coach Shadreck Takaringofa and culminated in the team’s poor start.

The Post Sport has learnt that Kachara, who last season lead Mutare City Rovers from the Eastern Region Division One into the premiership, was the second in command and the decision to have him listed as the team’s kit manager on official match day team sheets was a deliberate ploy to allow him to sit on the bench and command the troops since he does not have the requisite CAF A qualification.

Impeccable sources at City Rovers said Kachara and Takaringofa were not in good books and their acrimonious relationship was costing the team.

It is understood after being fed up with the power struggles pitting the two gaffers, the Mutare City Rovers executive deliberated and reached the conclusion to side with Takaringofa and sacrifice Kachara.

“The two were not in good books. Kachara wanted to be considered as the head coach since he was the one who led the team from Division One back to the Premier Soccer League.

“There was no cohesion as Kachara had his own set of players that he wanted to be in the first line-up while Shabba preferred his own. This created an unworkable situation, and it was Kachara who was sacrificed and replaced by Ndega Matsika, who was the goal keepers coach,” said the source.

Mutare City Rovers spokesperson Clayton Masekesa acknowledged the friction between the two coaches.

“There was a lot of friction in terms of execution of duty involving Kachara and members of the technical bench, including the head coach Takaringofa. The executive then resolved to relieve Kachara of his duties,” said Masekesa.

A statement released by the club on Tuesday evening let the cat out of the bag when Masekesa referred to Kachara as the “assistant coach”.

This confirmed prior speculation that Kachara was a de-facto member of the technical team though he was not the holder the required CAF A qualification.

“Following two marathon meetings held at Mutare City Rovers FC on 7th and 8th May 2018, aimed at discussing and finding possible solutions to the poor performance of the team, and having interviewed all the seven technical members in regard of the unconvincing and unacceptable results, the full executive committee has resolved to make the following amendments within the technical department with immediate effect.

The new set up is as follows:

Head coach: Joseph Takaringofa

Assistant coach: Ndega Matsika

Team manager: Lyndon Kanyemba

“The former assistant coach Kennedy Kachara has been relieved of his duties.

“The executive would like to state categorically clear that the blitz on the technical department is ongoing as we strive to bring sanity within the game of football,” reads the part of the statement released by the club.

Mutare City Rovers are currently bottom of the log with six points out of a possible 30.

Gusha Bhora will be on the road to Nyamhunga stadium for a date with ZPC Kariba.

Mutare City Rover was held to a one-all draw with Black Rhinos in a league match played at Vengere Stadium on Sunday.

Kachara was literally in charge of the technical area, barking instructions from the touchline when the home side took an early lead in the first half through Khumbulani Njovo.

The visitors were more determined in the second half and levelled the arrears though a well timed and executed Wellington Taderera strike.

Like this: Like Loading...