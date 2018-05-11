Chamisa-Khupe MDC –T case to be heard on 22 May

The case in which Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe are battling for the use of the Movement for Democratic Change -Tsvangirai name and logo will be heard in 11 days after Chief Justice Luke Malaba ruled that the matter was urgent.

The Chamisa faction initially took the case to the High Court in Bulawayo but Justice Francis Bere, who was this week promoted to a Supreme Court judge, said the case was not urgent.

He said the party, which split after the death of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, was facing a constitutional crisis which had to be resolved first.

The case will be heard on 22 May.

Like this: Like Loading...