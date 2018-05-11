LIVE: PRESIDENT MEETS WAR VETS

UPDATES: Gibson Nyikadzino; PHOTOGRAPHY: Tawanda Mudimu; ONLINE EDITOR: Costa Mano

1158: ZNLWVA secretary-general Cde Victor Matemadanda, who is also Sec for War Veterans in the Politburo is now on the podium.

1152: The Director of Ceremonies Cde Machacha is now making the opening remarks and acknowledges all members present, from senior Government officials, service chiefs, and all guests from the country’s ten provinces.

1149: Traditional leaders give a supplication thanking the ancestors for helping to deliver Zimbabwe.

1144: Chaplin General of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces gives a devotion and opening prayer.

1142: The police band now leads in the singing of the National Anthem.

1137: President Mnangagwa makes his entry into the venue much to the joy of the war veterans in attendance.

1132: VP Constantino Chiwenga, ZDF Commander Gen Phillip Valerio Sibanda, ZANU-PF’s National Commissar Engelbert Rugeje have arrived, along with Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa have all taken their seats.

1117: Master of Ceremony Munyaradzi Machacha introduces a delegation from Tanzania’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduza party that is also attending the event.

1111: Revolutionary choirs and poets give pieces of work reminiscing of the liberation experiences much to the cheer of the crowd.

1053: Currently, Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology Cde Munyaradzi Machacha is paying homage to the heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle, both the living and the departed.

1039: ZNLWVA Chairperson who is also Special Adviser to President Mnangagwa, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, has also arrived. In a strong show of solidarity with the new dispensation some of the patrons are raising placards with messages: “Trustworthy Leader” “The Voice of the People is the Voice of God” “Mutungamiri ane hany’a nevarwi verusununguko”. Representatives from Bulawayo province have just arrived and are taking their seats.

1013: Ministers Obert Mpofu, Paul Mavhima, Petronella Kagonye, David Parirenyatwa and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi are among Government officials that have graced the event. War cadres are still thronging the venue which so far is nearly full to the brim. This is the first interface between President Mnangagwa and the War Veterans in the new dispensation and the post-Mugabe era. Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda has arrived.

1002: The Police band is entertaining delegates with revolutionary songs.

1000: The City Sports Centre is lively today as Zimbabwe’s liberation war heroes and heroines have an interface with President Mnangagwa. War veterans’ representatives from the country’s ten provinces are ready to meet their patron. The interface is running under the theme: “War Veterans – Advancing the Success of the New Dispensation.”

Like this: Like Loading...