Masvingo province goes for 2 days without power

MOST businesses and residents of Masvingo have reportedly incurred huge losses after going for two consecutive days without power as a result of routine maintenance works by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

BY TATENDA CHITAGU

In a notice yesterday, ZETDC said the power cuts affected Masvingo City, Zimuto, Gokomere, Bikita, Nyika, Chivi, Mashava, Chiredzi, Triangle, Renco Mine, Mwenezi, Zaka, Save, Chilonga, Checheche and other surrounding areas.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Masvingo provincial vice chair, Nkulumani Mlambo said the power cuts had led to many businesses incurring losses.

“Many small businesses lost revenue during these two days. We are not against maintenance work, and we also bear in mind that there was a notice prior to the power interruption. However, our submission is that they could have done the work without cutting power for longer hours,” he said.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers’ Alliance (MURRA) said while they welcomed ZETDC’s maintenance work, the power interruption was too long.

“We feel the maintenance work, though needed, should have been implemented with the plight of residents in mind. Twelve hours without power is just too much. Not only the residents were affected, but business as well as other critical areas like hospitals,” MURRA spokesperson Godfrey Mtimba said.

