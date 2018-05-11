Minister accused of hijacking council event

KWEKWE’s opposition MDC-T councillors have accused Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Owen Ncube of turning a council event into a Zanu PF campaign platform.

BY LEARNMORE NYONI

The councillors claimed the incident happened recently after they invited Ncube to officially launch the road rehabilitation programme in Mbizo suburbs.

Debating the issue during a full council meeting on Tuesday, ward 10 councillor Aaron Gwalazimba pleaded with council management to advise the minister not to use council-organised programmes for his personal benefits.

“It is very unhealthy mixing political party activities and council business. It is very unhealthy (sic) to council. I’m kindly asking you to stop that because the resident minister has no right to use council business for his party activities, we are all Zimbabweans let’s work collectively for council business (sic),” Gwalazimba

fumed.

Speaking on the sidelines of the council meeting, ward 1 councillor Mbekezeli Ndlovu criticised Ncube for making council management their political commissars.

“Please, get me clearly, I don’t blame management, but the minister for hijacking council programmes,” Ndlovu said.

“I decided not to attend the function when I saw school buses ferrying people from the six wards in Mbizo to the venue of the programme. At that moment, I realised the function had been hi-jacked.”

In response, acting town clerk Lucia Mnkandla said: “We take note of the concerns and we promise to contact the powers that be.”

Meanwhile, Kwekwe mayor Matenda Madzoke expressed displeasure over the slow progress at which the road resurfacing launched in Mbizo was taking.

