Church loses $69 000 to burglars

BURGLARS reportedly broke into Revelation Church of God premises in Kelvin North, Bulawayo, on Sunday evening and got away with $69 000 following a massive fund-raising event at the church.

BY SILAS NKALA/ SHARON SIBINDI

According to sources, the money had come from the church’s various branches as tithes and offering.

“Members and visitors to the church during tithes and offering contributed a lot of money in bond notes and coins, rand and United States dollars,” a source who declined to be named said.

“After the service, pastors at the church together with other officials counted the money which amounted to $69 000 bond notes, US$6 000 and R31 106.”

The source said there were also about 10 buckets full of bond coins which had not been counted.

“The pastors then locked the money inside the church offices. The pastor who resides at the premises discovered that the office had been broken into the following morning and the $69 000 was missing,” the source said.

The thieves reportedly broke a window and cut the burglar bars to gain entry into the office.

Pastor Lovemore Moyo, who discovered the theft filed a report at the Western Commonage Police Station. Moyo could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“We are investigating a robbery of which we are not yet sure whether it was an unlawful entry or theft case. We are appealing to the public to desist from keeping large sums of money in safes and they should do the modern way of banking their money,” she said.

