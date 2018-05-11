Adopt yoga as a lifestyle: Diplomat

UNITED Nations Resident Co-ordinator Bishow Parajuli has called upon Zimbabweans to participate in and promote yoga as a lifestyle so as to unpack its value and benefits.

Parajuli made the remarks during the media launch organised by Indian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rungsung Masakui and UN Zimbabwe in Harare ahead of the commemorations of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

BY TAFADZWA MUTACHA

“Yoga is one of the oldest practices in the world and is still undervalued in Zimbabwe. I am calling upon partners and individuals to promote yoga as lifestyle across Zimbabwe to unlock is value and benefits. It is a holistic approach to wellbeing as it improves health. More needs to be done for people to know the teaching, process and benefits of yoga,” he said.

He said yoga could be adapted and merged into any lifestyle with ease as it had a series of benefits such as increased flexibility, increased muscle strength and tone, improved respiration, energy and vitality, maintaining a balanced metabolism and weight reduction.

Parajuli added that yoga allowed individuals to soak in the pressure by connecting their spirituality to the peaceful astronomic realm and yet remained a recreational activity rather than a religion.

Masakui concurred and said more needed to be done, but with the support of the UN yoga would become more acceptable.

Yoga relaxation techniques are believed to lessen chronic pain, such as lower back pain, arthritis, headaches and carpal tunnel syndrome.

This year marks the fourth commemorations of the International Day of Yoga, which was proposed by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

