ED portrait designer furious

BULAWAYO visual artist Charles Dube is angry over the government’s failure to pay him after contracting him to do a painting of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, which was displayed during the Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Dube said although a portrait of that nature was often tendered for between $20 000 and $25 000, he agreed to a payment of $682 since he had taken about a month to design it.

Dube told NewsDay Life & Style he was contracted by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation to do the portrait ahead of the Independence Day commemorations after he had been approached by an official from the ministry identified as Charity Manuwa.

“The artwork was displayed (at the stadium) between 14 and 18 April. The portrait was used for the displays and it’s kept in Harare now,” Dube said.

“I had to sacrifice as I worked on it (the portrait) day and night to beat the deadline.”

He said he was yet to be paid for the portrait measuring 8×8 metres.

Contacted for comment, Manuwa — who is based in Harare — referred this paper to the ministry’s director, Biggie Samandwa, who subsequently said he would only comment upon seeing the contract Dube said he entered with the ministry.

“I will comment after I have seen the contract. Let me establish my facts. Call me tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said, but his phone went unanswered on Wednesday.