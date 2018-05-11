Man (73) faces sodomy charges

A 73-year old suspected sodomite appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing charges of aggravated indecent assault after he allegedly sodomised a mentally-challenged person.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Moses Chirara was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba who remanded him in custody to May 22 pending further investigations.

Chirara was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State case that on May 6 this year, Chirara allegedly met the complainant in Harare’s Workington industrial area and indecently abused him before ordering him not to disclose the offence to anyone.

The State alleges the evidence against Chirara is overwhelming after he was positively identified by the complainant, with a medical report also confirming the sexual abuse.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.