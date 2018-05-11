Mayors converge in Beitbridge

THIRTY-TWO mayors from all major cities and towns converged in Beitbridge yesterday to celebrate the border town’s elevation from town to municipal status.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Beitbridge acting town clerk, Loud Ramakgapola confirmed the visit, saying a function to mark the development was planned for later in the evening.

“They are here to celebrate with us. I am sure mayors from all towns and cities are represented,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March this year upgraded Beitbridge Town Council to municipal status, following the border town’s phenomenal growth in recent years and its strategic economic location.

The status was also reviewed in recognition of Beitbridge’s strategic role in Zimbabwe’s economic development.

Yesterday, the mayors and other officials, who include town clerks toured Beitbridge sites of interest including Vhembe Game Park and a lion sanctuary owned by local businessman, Charles Mulowa. Among the mayors present at the event was Martin Moyo of Bulawayo.